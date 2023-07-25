Eli Mwenda: Secrets to my success as a podcaster





Content creator Eli Mwenda has shared insights into what has made him a successful podcaster, along with some of the most important lessons he has picked along the way.

According to Mwenda, consistency and financial engineering are the tools for a podcast to become successful and eventually profitable.

“The hardest thing when it comes to podcasting that we found is the consistency. Putting out an episode every single week is not easy. Some of the lessons we have done in terms of production are like Bok cooking episodes, so that we don’t have to go to the studio every week,” Mwenda said.

This hack has ensured they are consistent with production of episodes every week even when their schedule is tight.

“Managing costs and a team, we call it financial engineering because there is a lot of money that goes into production, has been another lesson. So, that’s basically what we have done, create a module that can be sustainable for a long period,” he said.

Mwenda co-hosts the Man Talk podcast together with his friend Oscar Koome.

Last year, their podcast was among four Kenyan podcasts that benefited from audio streaming service provider Spotify.

Alongside The Messy Between, The Sandwich and Nipe Story, the four were among 13 other podcasts across Africa that benefited from Spotify’s first-of-its-kind podcast initiative, the Africa Podcast Fund Programme.

The programme aims at bolstering the careers of podcast creators in Africa through financial grants, workshops and networking opportunities.