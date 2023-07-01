Jacque Maribe on her relationship with Dennis Itumbi and Sam Ogina

Murder suspect Jacque Maribe (right) embraces with her friend Dennis Itumbi in court. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

Murder suspect Jacque Maribe (right) embraces with her friend Dennis Itumbi in court. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI





Media personality Jacque Maribe has set the record straight about her relationship with her two friends, Dennis Itumbi and journalist Sam Ogina.

In a post on social media, the mother of one has clarified that she has never been in a romantic relationship with Chief Administrative Secretary for ICT, Itumbi, nor former Citizen TV journalist Sam Ogina.

In a series of Instagram stories, Maribe also addressed claims that she denied her alleged baby daddy, Eric Omondi, the opportunity for a DNA test on their son.

She expressed her frustration over the unnecessary dragging of Sam Ogina into the drama, emphasizing that they have never dated.

“Road trip to heal the mind. And gratitude for sane friends. Also, let me clear the air here publicly. Leave my friends alone. How and why is my friend Sam Ogina being dragged into unnecessary drama? We have never dated. Just like you said I dated Dennis Itumbi. Aaaiih, surely, leave me alone,” Maribe said.

The speculation surrounding Maribe’s relationship status intensified back in January when she introduced Itumbi as her father’s son-in-law in an Instagram story.

Maribe shared a photo of Itumbi with her father, which she captioned: “Mr. Maribe @maribewamwangi and his son-in-law @dennisitumbi, no matter what anyone says, we remain family.”

In the past, the two have publicly shown affection for one another.

Meanwhile, comedian Omondi once said he met Jacque when she was already in a relationship with Ogina.

This reference to Ogina raised speculation and fueled rumors about their alleged romantic involvement.

According to the comedian, months later, Jacque informed him of her pregnancy, to which he requested a DNA test for confirmation. However, he alleged that she refused his request, leading to ongoing disputes over paternity.

