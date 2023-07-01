Yes, we are an item! Kagwe Mungai, Sharon Mwangi confirm dating rumours





After ducking the public over their rumoured relationship for months, Lifestyle content creator Sharon Mwangi and musician Kagwe Mungai have finally confirmed that they are an item.

Sharon has however said their decision to go public with their relationship wasn’t necessarily necessitated by the rumours.

“We are both very intentional people, so (before making it public) we had had lots of conversations about social media because it’s a part of who we are, I, as a content creator, and him as an artiste. Social media can be very good but also very bad and especially opening up about ourselves on this thing that is very sacred, it was very scary. But then having had affirming conversations with each other, we felt we can’t hide our love because we are afraid of people,” Sharon said.

She also noted that most couples are afraid of loving loudly for fear of constant criticism from the social media in-laws and in the event that they part ways.

“We should be able to love freely and loudly if you will. People should post their partners and love freely and even if you breakup, it’s fine. In life, people break up all the time. So for us we decided we are not going to let fair hold us back and here we are,” she said.

During Mungai’s recently launched latest album Rada, the hunk couldn’t help but gush on his new girlfriend while on stage thanking her countless times for being part of his support system as he worked on his newest body of work.

Besides being a hardworking man, Sharon said the other thing she loves about the Oby Africa Agency founder is his kindness and thoughtfulness in his works, friends, family and their relationship.

