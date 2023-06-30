Lucky couple wed in a first of its kind e-wedding with Ruto as their guest





The luckiest newly weds in town were the lucky ones who got married in front of the Head of State on Friday afternoon during the launch of government digital services.

As President William Ruto made his last stop on his tour of various government services showcased at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), the online marriage services under the Office of the Attorney General were on display.

The civil marriage ceremony was supervised by Loice, who is the Deputy Registrar in the Attorney General’s office, Mr Justin Muturi.

The wedding was attended by the groom, identified as Nicholas, and his bride, Ms Judith, and the two witnesses were Mr Benson and Cecilia, and of course the entire nation as the event was televised live.

The couple, who applied online about two months ago, were led through the wedding process and asked to take their vows.

“You are here, we are solemnising your marriage… before we proceed, is there anyone who wishes to object to this marriage? If not, you will be silent for the rest of your lives,” said Ms Loice.

Having no one to oppose the wedding, the registrar proceeded to take them through the process by informing them the ties which will bind them for the rest of their lives.

“You become legally married to each other. This marriage cannot be dissolved in your life time unless by a valid judgment of divorce, and if either of you contracts any other marriage while this remains in consistence, you shall be guilty of an offence of polygamy which is punishable by law. That means one husband, one wife.”

While this was happening, the Chief Guest, President Ruto, and other government officials were all smiles as they followed the proceedings.

“I call upon all persons here present to witness that I Nicholas do take you Judith to be my lawful wedded wife,” the groom vowed as he put the ring to his wife.

“I call upon all persons here present to witness that I Judith do take you Nichola to be my lawful wedded wife,” bride made her vows.

The registrar then pronounced the two under the Marriage Act as husband and wife, and they kissed each other before finalizing the process by signing the agreement.

They were instantly given their marriage certificate, and that was the end of the marriage and the President was invited to congratulate the couple.

The President announced that the two would be sponsored by the government for a four-night honeymoon at the Leopard Beach Resort in Diani.

Also, the two will be taken and dropped at the resort by a Limousine. The couple received a number of gifts from the guests.

