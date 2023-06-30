Man detained for ‘defiling’ his daughter





A 36-year-old is being held in police custody for allegedly defiling his 17-year-old daughter at Moiben village in Moiben Sub County.

It has been alleged that the man, man who works as a mason in a construction in Eldoret town, has been defiling the minor for the last three months.

The suspect, who is father of two, has been staying with the minor in a rented house in Maili Nne estate after the girl’s mother passed on a year ago.

The minor’s grandfather said the man had requested him to allow him to stay with the minor during first term holiday with a promise of taking her to a boarding school in Eldoret town.

“I am surprised to see what this man has done to his own daughter. I wish he would have left us to stay with my granddaughter,” said the grandfather.

According to neighbours they suspected that something was wrong between the father and his daughter from the manner they have been relating.

When neighbours interrogated the girl she admitted that her father has been defiling since they started living together.

She told the neighbours that the suspect had warned her against reveal what was happening, failure to which he threatened to stop providing her with basic needs.

The concerned neighbours reported the matter at Kapyemit Police Post. Police officers from the station moved in and arrested the suspect.

On Friday, the investigating officer made an application at an Eldoret court requesting to detain the suspect for three days pending investigations.

The investigating officer told the court that he was yet to record statements from key witnesses and a P3 form was yet to be filled. The minor is also still undergoing treatment and counselling in a local hospital.

Following the application, Resident Magistrate Tabitha Mbugua directed the suspect to be detained at Baharini Police Station to allow police complete investigations. The matter will be mentioned on July 3, 2023.

At the same time, the grandparents of the minor are appealing for well-wishers to help them rehabilitate the girl by supporting her education and other basic needs.

“We are not in a position to take care of this girl. We are calling upon well wishers to help us support her education and other fundamental needs,” said the girl’s grandfather.

