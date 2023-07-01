These movies will warm up the cold weekend





Liar Liar – It’s a 1997 American legal comedy film about a successful lawyer whose entire career is built on lies. His career is put to the test when his son wishes for him not to lie for a day and his wish comes true will his dad win the biggest case that might make him a partner or will he be fired?

Annie – A family musical comedy film about a young girl named Annie, who has lived all her life in the foster care of a cruel Miss Hannigan. Her life changes when she runs into a New York mayoral candidate William Stack who later takes her in as a publicity stunt only for him to want her as his adopted child and he drops out of the mayoral race.

The Blind Side – A family sports drama about Michael a homeless African-American teenager, who is adopted by a Caucasian family who helps him overcome his learning difficulties and later when he becomes an excellent American footballer. Michael is a black teenager taken by a white family in an era where racism is still a thing the Caucasian family receives mixed reactions for taking in Michael.

Work It – For dance lovers, this American dance romcom is about an awkward 18-year-old who achieves near perfection through sheer hard work. She vows to transform her gawkiness through dance and refines her skills until she competes at a competition. In the midst of it all she falls in love and is heartbroken will she be able to fix it?

Otherhood – A soulful, celebratory comedy about three mothers feeling forgotten during mothers day, they decide to drive up to the city to reconnect with their adult sons, and in the process,they realize their sons are not the only ones whose lives need to change.Will these women redefine their relationships?

Step Sisters – Dance comedy film abouta lady Jamila who seems to have it all. She’s the president of her sorority, captain of the step dance crew, and student liaison to the college dean, and she has been accepted to Harvard Law School. When the hard-partying white girls from Sigma Beta Beta embarrass the school, Jamilah is ordered to come to the rescue by teaching the rhythmically challenged how to dance, in hopes of winning the Steptacular, the most competitive of dance competitions.

