Jalang’o ni wetu tayari! Gachagua says as ODM lawmaker attends Ruto function





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday claimed that Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o is no longer in the opposition and now belongs to the UDA camp.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Starehe Affordable Housing project, recounted how Jalang’o, who is a member of Raila Odinga’s ODM, was kicked out of an Azimio Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting in Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos County after he met President William Ruto in State House, Nairobi last month.

“Sisi tunasema kila mtu yuko tayari kwa maendeleo. Huyu Jalang’o ni wetu tayari. Baada ya kukutana na rais wetu William Ruto kule State House kwa mambo maendeleo, alifukuzwa kwa mkutano,” Gachagu said.

Dp Gachagua: Jalang’o is already ours pic.twitter.com/uaRQDHzt46 — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) March 6, 2023

Jalang’o and his Dagoretti North counterpart, Beatrice Elachi, were among the leaders who attended the ceremony in Ziwani which was presided over by President Ruto.

The first-time MP is on record for saying he has no apologies for meeting the head of state.

Speaking about the Maanzoni Lodge incident, Jalang’o said Azimio leader’s security told him to walk out shortly after the ODM leader arrived for the meeting held in Machakos

“I came here because I am a member of ODM and Azimio. When we walked in there was a group of boys who blocked me and said that I will not go in. When Baba walked in one of his security told me to walk out and I walked out,” he said then.

Jalang’o is among eight legislators who attended that meeting in State House. The others are Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda, MPs Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Caroli Omondi (Suba-South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Walter Owino (Awendo).

Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East), who was elected as an independent, was also part of the delegation.