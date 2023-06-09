Jalang’o to content creators: Your flashy lifestyles is why you should pay taxes





Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o has said Kenyan content creators have no excuse not to pay the digital tax proposed in the Finance Bill 2023.

In a video on his YouTube channel, the former radio presenter said Kenyan content creators should have no problem paying the tax on the account of the millionaire lifestyles.

Jalang’o cited the example of fellow comedian Oga Obinna who recently gifted himself a VW Touareg 2017 on his birthday.

“The small gift he gave himself is a VW Touareg 2017. The 2018 and 2019 edition would have cost him Sh5-7 million, depending on which showroom he buys from,” Jalang’o explained.

He also cited socialite Amber Ray who is on record for saying she makes Sh300,000 a day.

“Take Sh300k per day times 30 days. Do the math,” Jalang’o quipped.

Jalang’o also said from comedian Eric Omondi is another content creator who earns millions of shillings.

“You can see from his Instagram page that apart from any other video he creates, he is doing advertisements,” he explained.

“If you go to Mulamwah’s page, he is eating githeri with millions stuck by his side. He also has several advertisements on his page. He also has this mansion he is building in his village.”

Jalang’o also commented on the lifestyles of the Bahatis, Crazy Kennar, Mungai Eve, Sam Kioko and Nicholas Kioko.

Should the Finance Bill 2023 be passed by Parliament, digital content creators will be slapped with a 15 per cent withholding tax on digital content monetisation.

