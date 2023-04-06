Joshua Arap Sang: Eric Omondi needs rehabilitation not arraignment





Media personality Joshua Arap Sang has suggested that Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi should be taken to a rehabilitation centre.

Mr Arap Sang made the proposal following Eric Omondi’s frequent arrests in the streets of Nairobi in his ‘bid calling on the government to lower the soaring cost of living’.

According to the former Emoo FM host, the comedian’s behavior depicts a Kenyan who needs intervention through mental assessment and reforms.

Also read: Eric Omondi: Why I am considering to vie for a political seat in 2027

“Huyu anahitaji Rehabilitation Centre sio kortini (This one need rehab, not an arraignment in court),” Joshua Arap Sang recommended through a Facebook comment on a post about Eric’s recent arrest at Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and arraignment.

Eric Omondi was arrested on Monday at the CBD while leading a demonstration protesting over the high cost of living.

Anti-riot police officers surrounded him while he was addressing a small crowd at Kenyatta Avenue, and they were forced to use teargas to disperse the gathering.

Police officers were on high alert and ambushed him while he was shouting and attracting attention. They subdued him and whisked him away.

Also read:WATCH: Did Eric Omondi burn his ID card?

He was arraigned at Milimani Court, where he was charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace in the city.

The comedian was further accused of erecting a barrier along Kenyatta Avenue, thus inconveniencing other road users.

He was released on a Sh 5,000 cash bail and will appear in court on April 13 this year.

It was not the first incident. The comedian, who claims to be the president of comedy in Africa, is demonstrating in Nairobi, asking the government to lower the ever-rising cost of living.

Meanwhile, on March 24, Joshua Arap announced quitting his radio career after 24 years of being on the airwaves.

Apart from his last radio station, Emoo FM, Mediamax-owned, he had also worked with Kass FM, a Kalenjin station.

Also read: Five times Eric Omondi has chased clout, shamelessly!