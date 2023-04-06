Eric Omondi: Why I am considering to vie for a political seat in 2027





Comedian Eric Omondi now says he is considering vying for a political position come to the next general election in 2027.

Speaking during an interview at Hot 96 FM in the morning, Omondi confirmed that the thought has not escaped his mind since he understands the importance of being part of the system to be able to make meaningful change.

“I have done a lot and achieved little. People have told me that sometimes if I need to see change I have to be on the inside, so that I can be able to fight for Wanjiku, so it is something I am considering. But that is way in the future,” Eric Omondi said.

A good number of Kenyans believe that Omondi’s theatrics to compel the government to either play more local music or reduce the cost of living is rather overboard.

On April 3, he was arrested in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) while leading a demonstration protesting the high cost of living.

The following day he was charged with creating a disturbance on Nairobi’s Kenyatta Avenue.

According to the charge sheet, Omondi allegedly erected a barrier in the middle of the road and shouted while standing on it, thereby disturbing and inconveniencing other road users.

This was not the first time Omondi had called for lower living costs.

He had previously led protests outside the Parliament Buildings. Despite respecting Azimo leader Mr Raila Odinga, he faulted him for engaging with the government when the cost of living remained high.

Standing on a makeshift platform in the middle of Kenyatta Avenue, Omondi used a megaphone to shout, “Today I’m not leaving here. I will die here if I have to and the generations that will come after me will be told of a young man who fought for the rights of Kenyans. I’m ready to die for Kenyans.”

He added, “Hata polisi wanatumia stima. Hata polisi wanalipa rent (Even the police use electricity. They also pay rent so the feel the pinch),” the comedian said.

