I am dating but I have had an issue with marriage – Eric Omondi





Self-proclaimed president of comedy Africa Eric Omondi has expressed his opinion about marriage, saying that he has had an issue with it for a while now.

Speaking on the latest episode of NTV’s The Wicked Edition, the comedian revealed that he is seeing someone.

However, the subject of marriage still fazes him, and he doesn’t quite believe in this generation’s concept of marriage.

“My perspective on marriage has started changing because currently I am dating, but I have had an issue with marriage for a very long time. I hope my girlfriend will forgive me for saying this, but it’s something I have told her before. Even though I have started changing, I have accepted the issues surrounding marriage,” said Omondi.

The controversial TV celebrity admitted to advocating for people not to get married simply because he believes it’s a failed institution.

“I have been telling people not to marry if they don’t have to. I think marriage is an institution that has failed. Marriage is deep, but in this generation it’s hard. Everyone that I know has been divorced,” he said.

The comedian is well known to flop when it comes to maintaining healthy relationships with women. However, during the interview with Dr King’ori, the comedian disclosed that he is still in talking terms with all his exes despite his reputation.

“We’re in talking terms with all my exes. I have never broken up with a woman and we ended up being enemies,” Omondi remarked.

The comedian greatly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry when he launched a TV show dubbed Wife Material in such for his perfect match. He later confessed that the show was scripted for entertainment purposes.

“DISCLAIMER: Wife Material was a choreographed and Scripted Entertainment show,” shared Eric Omondi.

He further disclosed that the show was a brainchild of his entertainment company aimed at reintroducing BandBeca into the music industry.

The funnyman also noted that it was all business for him and nothing personal, thanking all the ladies who participated in the show.

