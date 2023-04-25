Jubilee MCAs who met DP Gachagua kicked out of Nairobi House committees

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses mourners during the burial of Mary Wangeci, the mother to Bishop Daniel Kabono, the chairman of the association of Pentecostal and Evangelical Clergy of Kenya at Kagonye Primar School grounds in Nyeri County on January 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The rift within Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition in Nairobi County Assembly is expected to widen following the dismissal of its affiliate party members from all House committees.

In a letter seen by Nairobi News dated April 24th, Azimio Majority Chief Whip Moses Ogeto stated that three MCAs from Jubilee Party have been disciplined for working closely with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The move was prompted by a meeting hosted by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his home, which was attended by six Jubilee MCAs who promised to support Kenya Kwanza administration.

The Majority Whip, who is also Kilimani MCA, acted on a letter received from the Jubilee Party, allowing him to crack the whip on the three MCAs.

The three MCAs are Wanjiru Kariuki (nominated), Fiu Fiu (Karura Ward) and Robert Mbatia (Kariobangi Ward).

The Majority Chief Whip said in a letter that the three MCAs were documented for their various unethical dalliances and open affection towards their rival coalition Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Standing order 172 (4) states that a notice of discharge from a committee of its chairpersons and vice chairpersons shall be communicated in writing to a member at least seven (7) days before such discharge is to be effected and a new chairperson or vice chairperson elected pursuant to paragraph (2) to standing order 175.

“This is treated as a serious misconduct from you and it has prompted my office to invoke standing order number 172 (4) which states: notwithstanding paragraph II} and ,2). a notice of discharge from a committee of its chairpersons and vice chairpersons shall be communicated in writing to a member at least seven days before such discharge is to be effected, ” Mr Ogeto said in a letter to dewhipped members.

Last month, Azimio wrote a letter to some Jubilee Party MCAs in Nairobi asking them to table a valid cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

