Junet Mohammed disowns IEBC meeting ‘leaked audio’





Lawmaker Junet Mohamed has dismissed as ‘fake’ an audio recording appearing to involve him in a telephone conversation with an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) official.

The audio went viral on social media on Sunday.

It features a man said to be Mohammed, a close ally of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who is heard organizing what is described as a ‘high-level’ meeting.

But Mohammed, who doubles up as Azimio secretary-general, also says the purported recording is a fabrication aimed at deceiving the public he is involved in an attempt to manipulate the August 2022 polls.

“I urge the public to ignore the video which appears to be one of the last desperate acts of a dying political campaign that has been based on lies, innuendos, mudslinging, arrogance, chest-thumping, name-calling, and insults,” the lawmaker said on his socials.

The MP has also called on the authorities to investigate the incident and arrest those behind the mischief.