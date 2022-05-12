Kabogo reveals details of ‘secret’ meeting with Ruto, threatens to quit DP’s camp





Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has revealed the details of a secret meeting that he held with Deputy President William Ruto in Dubai.

Speaking at a rally in Kiambu, Mr Kabogo also threatened to ditch DP’s camp if he remains dodgy on what Mt Kenya region stands to gain should be he elected president in the August General Election.

“I held talks with Ruto in Dubai and he asked me what I wanted. I told him that neither I nor my wife was interested in getting any position in his administration. The only thing that I told him was that his government must ensure that the Mt Kenya region gets its fair share of the revenue that comes from the government,” he said.

The Tujibebe Wakenya Party leader also revealed that he had only seen the coalition agreement between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that is led by DP Ruto, Ford Kenya led by Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

Mr Kabogo said that he is concerned by details of the Kenya Kwanza power-sharing deal which were leaked to the media.

“I have just called him and questioned why they are sharing seats yet the agreement has nothing to do with Mt Kenya region. If he does not correct that, I will leave the coalition,” Kabogo said.

According to the leaked coalition deal, Mudavadi and Wetangula will be entitled 30 per cent of Ruto’s government if they deliver 70 per cent of the votes from Western Kenya.