Kakamega Homeboyz owner ‘taps’ teams’ calls ahead of Gor Mahia game





In a bid to stem match fixing ahead of his team’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League clash against leaders Gor Mahia on June 21, 2023, Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula has sensationally claimed he’s tapped his entire team’s telephone calls.

Shimanyula, a business tycoon based in Kakamega county, argues the game is crucial to Kenyan football even though his team is not in the running for the title.

He insists his team is motivated to stop the early coronation of Gor Mahia as league winners amid tough competition from second-placed Tusker.

With two matches of the league remaining on the cards, Gor lead the log on 67 points, two more than Tusker who play Posta Rangers at Ruaraka Grounds at about the same time Gor will be hosting Homeboyz at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Shimanyula expressed confidence his side will not only beat Gor, but also produce their best as they prepare for the finals of the Mozzart Bet Cup against Tusker on July 1.

“I’m following on everything keenly including those who contact my players. The game against Gor is a must win for us and there is no way out about it,” he asserted.

“They can’t win the league title through us. That is why I have been following on communication of the entire team to ensure their is nothing fishy going on. I will not stop until the game is played. I will be in Nairobi on Wednesday to watch the game and there result I expect from them is a win.”

The controversial football administrator then turned on this writer and claimed. “Even you I have seen you have called the coach four times for his comments on the game. I know everything going on because I can see it from my gadget.”

Shimanyula did not, however, provide proof of his acts. Neither did he substantiate whether he had express permission from authorities to access private information from his staff.

If Homeboyz beat Gor and Tusker win against Posta Rangers, the brewers will go one point at the top of the table with one match remaining. Tusker plays Vihiga Bullets at Mumias Complex when the league ends on June 25, 2023.

On the other hand, If Homeboyz and Gor share spoils and Tusker win, then K’Ogalo would still be at the top but on superior goal difference.

Gor host Nairobi City Stars in their last game at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Sunday.

Reports of match fixing have been rife in Kenyan football and in 2020 Fifa handed lengthy suspensions to four Homeboyz players after they were found guilty of match-fixing.

Those banned include Ugandan George Mandela who was banned for life while Festo Omukoto, Festus Okiring and Moses Chikati have been banned for four years.

