Maina Kageni criticises Governor Sakaja for crying in public





Celebrated Classic 105 radio presenter Maina Kageni on Wednesday, June 21, took a swipe at Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for crying in public.

The presenter argued that crying in public is not a norm in African culture where the man is the head of the house.

“I just find it very strange. It didn’t sit well with me… you’re a man, you can’t go out and cry in front of your children. So if you cry, what about us? What are we supposed to do? Maina said during his morning radio programme.

This comes a day after the governor shed tears at a function attended by President William Ruto where the county government launched the construction of a kitchen at Roysambu Primary School.

The governor lost control as he spoke about the state of public schools in Nairobi County, even as he launched the school feeding programme.

“There are schools here that become churches on Sundays, learning continues the next day, paving way for a vigil and a youth meeting. Successful governments have not been fair to the children of Nairobi,” said the governor, his speech interrupted for two minutes as he cried.

Mlango Kubwa MCA Susan Makungu joined him on stage to give the governor a shoulder to cry on before he resumed his speech.

Those who continued with his programme in the morning claimed that the Governor was shedding crocodile tears when in fact he knew the reality on the ground, while others praised him for being concerned about the situation of Kenyans.

The governor also said that in partnership with the government, they would build new classrooms across the county to change the face of the current sorry state.

The President said they will build 600 new classrooms in the county.

Under Governor Sakaja’s programme, primary and ECD children will pay Sh5 daily for the nutritious food that has been subsidised.

