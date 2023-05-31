Priscilla wa Imani: Maina Kageni didn’t send me the bus fare he promised





TikToker Priscilla Wangui popularly known as Priscilla wa Imani has come out to dispel claims that Classic FM radio presenter Maina Kageni sent her money when she called him to help her while ‘stranded’ at Nyamakima.

In February, Priscilla wa Imani posted a video of herself jokingly asking the radio presenter to send her bus fare.

“Maina Kageni? Priscilla Waimani here at Nyamakima, fare has run out. Maina, please help with fare,” Priscilla Wa Imani, who gained fame for her videos of whistling loudly at various locations, appealed to Kageni in that particular video.

To this, Kageni responded by tweeting: “Aisee Priscilla wa Imani, we have a date. Nimekutumia fare pamoja na lunch. Kuja tupatane flyover saa tisa on the dot!”

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the content creator clarified that despite what Kageni said, he did not send her any money.

“He did not send me any money but I appreciate him because by sharing my video and responding to it, he changed my life. Maina Kageni has contributed to some of the positive changes I have in my life. Not also forgetting Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja,” Priscilla wa Imani said.

The mother of three was thrust into the limelight early this year with her funny TikTok videos that left netizens in stitches.

Christened the ‘Whistling TikToker’, the former gospel singer has become a household name with her signature whistle.

One of her first posts was recorded at a petrol station. The video was then re-shared by Maina Kageni and she immediately started trending.

“I did not understand what it meant when someone said I was trending. Was it something that would make me money, I did not know. But I now understand everything thanks to the help of my children. I am not where I want to be but I am getting there. My life has changed for the better,” she said.