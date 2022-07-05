Kangemi man admits to stealing money, disputes sum





A man who broke into his neighbour’s house and allegedly stole Sh5,900, a mobile phone among other items pleaded guilty to charges of breaking into a dwelling house and stealing.

But Moses Kariuki claimed he stole Sh900 only and was found with Sh700 after having spent Sh200.

He is accused of stealing the money, the mobile phone, a toaster, five pairs of shoes and two flash discs all totaling to Sh36, 600 from Beatrice Ingainza’s house in Kangemi, Nairobi on July 1.

Ingainza had locked her house before going to the bathroom but came back to find it broken into.

Upon entry, she found the items missing and reported the matter at Kangemi police station.

Kariuki was traced and arrested with the toaster, Sh700 and three pairs of shoes belonging to Ingainza and was escorted to Kangemi police station.

He admitted the charges before Kibera chief magistrate Ann Mwangi.

But he was presumed to have denied the charges after disputing the amount of money he stole from Ingainza.

The suspect was released on cash bail of Sh20, 000 and an alternative bond of similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on July 11 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.