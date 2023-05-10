Kenya drops Covid-19 containment measures





The Ministry of Health (MoH) has revised Covid-19 containment rules. All persons passengers arriving in Kenya through any point of entry will no longer be required to produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or show proof of a negative Covid-19 test.

Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Health Susan Nakhumicha on Thursday, in a letter to her Foreign Affairs counterpart Dr Alfred Mutua, said only travellers arriving at any point of entry into Kenya with flu-like symptoms will be expected to fill out the passenger locator form on the ‘Jitenge’ platform.

Ms Nakhumicha said Kenya has over the last three months noted a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and a drop in the overall positivity rate from a weekly average of 2.5 per cent in mid-January 2023 to a weekly average of 0.5 per cent at the week ending April 30, 2023.

“In keeping with guidance from World Health Organization, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with regard to de-escalation of containment measures, and the insights from analysis and monitoring of the pandemic in Kenya, the Ministry of Health has recommended a revision of containment measures including the lifting of the requirement to provide proof of vaccination or PCR testing for travellers into the country,” the latter reads in part.

Ms Nakhumicha said the move is in keeping with the guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Centres for Disease Control and Prevention with regard to de-escalation of containment measures and the insights from analysis and monitoring of the pandemic in Kenya.

Truck drivers entering the country will also not be required to have proof of Covid-19 PCR test or vaccination at the points of entry.

The Health CS added that for persons travelling out of the country, they will be required to abide by the travel requirements of the destination country.