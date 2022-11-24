Kenya power: Sorry Kenyans, we are fixing the problem

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a faulty line at Pembe ya Ndovu area along Moi Avenue in Mombasa. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

A Kenya Power Company technician repairs a faulty line at Pembe ya Ndovu area along Moi Avenue in Mombasa. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT





Kenya Power Company has apologized to Kenyans following a Nationwide power outage reported.

In their statement, Kenya power said it is trying to work to return to normalcy.

The company said that the nationwide power outage is due to system failure.

“We have lost bulk power supply to various parts of the country due to a system disturbance and we are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible,” the company said in a statement.

It also promised to give the update on the restoration progress in due course.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconveniences caused,” added the company.

This came just a few minutes after there was a power outage in various parts of the country.

However, the company did not give the exact time the power would be restored.

Just a few weeks ago, Kenyans were frustrated after the country was plunged into darkness following a widespread power outage.

The blackout affected all sectors of the economy ranging from Manufacturers, commercial building owners, warehouses, farmers and small businesses such as salons and barbershops largely dependent on electricity.

