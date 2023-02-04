Kenya screenwriter picked to work with Sony Pictures





Kenyan-born, London-bred copy and screenwriter, Mary Waireri, has been selected to work with Sony Pictures Television’s global scripted development team as well as Ebony Life to develop her series Exiles.

This is after winning the two companies’ joint writers initiative ALO.

Ms Waireri gets the opportunity after Exiles was selected for development by ALO, a platform set up by Mo Abudu’s Ebony Life and Sony Pictures to facilitate the stories and growth of writers from Africa.

Originally written as a feature-length film, Exiles follows a Kenyan-born British doctor who returns home to the country she fled as a young girl only to find out that her twin brother has gone missing while investigating a government cover-up.

“As a lover of thriller, horror, and sci-fi, I’m interested in exploring the many dimensions of the African diaspora and diaspora experiences through a grounded genre lens. I’m excited to work with the teams at Sony Pictures Television and EbonyLife to bring Exiles to life,” Waireri said.

