Kenyan woman arrested in India with cocaine hidden in whiskey bottles





A Kenyan woman has been arrested in India for smuggling in cocaine valued at Sh560 million that was concealed inside whiskey bottles.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday at the international airport in Delhi, local media reported.

The suspect was intercepted after her arrival from Kenya via Addis Ababa on Monday.

Custom officials said the 2.5kg cocaine was concealed in three whiskey bottles and were recovered from a bag, belonging to a duty-free shop, carried by her.

During interrogation, the woman revealed that the bag she was carrying was handed over to her in Nairobi and she was to hand it over to another person in Delhi.

This is the second arrest of Kenyan nationals in Indian over suspicion of drug trafficking within a week. Another woman was also arrested on June 15 at the same airport while carrying cocaine also concealed in whiskey bottles.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after her arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

A detailed search resulted in the recovery of the two whiskey bottles with cocaine worth approximately Sh220 million, officials said.

“The two bottles were handed over to her at Nairobi airport. She was supposed to hand over them to a person in Delhi,” an official told local media.

The Kenyan national has since been arraigned in court and is currently being held in custody.

In February, a Kenya Airways passenger was arrested in India for trying to smuggle heroin worth Sh127 million. The female passenger was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said.

The passenger arrived in India from Harare via Nairobi on board a Kenya Airways flight, police were quoted by local media.

The DRI said the suspect, who was identified as Rukshana Shaikh, upon interrogation said the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were to be delivered to two persons in Mumbai.

