Ali Kiba: What I love about Kenyan music

Tanzania Bongo artiste Ali Kiba during press conference at Westwood Hotel Westlands, Nairobi on June 21, 2023. Ali Kiba is scheduled to perform at WRC Safari Rally festival in Naivasha on June 23, 2023. PHOTOS | KENNEDY AMUNGO

Renowned Bongo Flava artiste, Ali Kiba, revealed his deep admiration for Kenyan music.

The artiste who is currently on his Mahaba tour of Kenya, said Kenyan musicians are known for their exceptional songwriting abilities and for delivering meaningful messages through their music.

So who is his favourite Kenyan music?

“You are fixing me. I love Kenyan music and I love artistes who write their music. Before they could sing, but I prefer a well-written song that carries a good message. I am afraid to mention certain artistes, but I appreciate those who can create exceptional music. The improvement in their craft is why Kenyan music is now widely listened to,” Ali Kiba said on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Nairobi.

Ali Kiba explained how his title, “King of Bongo,” came into being.

He explained that after taking a hiatus from music for several years, fans began expressing their desire to see him back in action through social media.

It is from these interactions that the term “King Kiba” emerged. He also clarified that he has never claimed the title for himself and that it was only bestowed on him by his loyal fans. Even today, he continues to be referred to as the “King of Bongo.”

Ali Kiba’s current visit to Kenya is part of his Mahaba tour, which includes a performance at the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha. He also has shows lined up in Malindi and Meru.

Ali Kiba explained that he chose Kenya as the inaugural stop for his tour as a heartfelt acknowledgment of the steadfast support he has enjoyed from his Kenyan fans throughout his career.

At the same time, the artiste expressed his excitement and support for the inclusion of the Bongo Flava genre in the 2024 Grammy Awards, stating that he firmly believes that African musical talents have reached a level of excellence comparable to renowned international musicians.

He also encouraged upcoming musicians to be disciplined to achieve their dreams in the music industry.