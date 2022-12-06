Kenyan woman’s love for mutura in what seemed like a perfect marriage





The Kenyan woman who was over the weekend murdered by her husband in the US loved eating mutura with her two daughters who were also both killed during the incident.

Ms Njoki Muchemi, and her two daughters, Brianna and Adrianne, usually enjoyed eating mutura wherever they were in the country while her husband, Mr Gary Stanton, loved taking chicken from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

This is according to Mr Moses Muchemi who is brother to the victim. Mr Muchemi also told the media that he is still in shock since he knew that the family was doing so well.

“There were no red flags and they were usually jovial. They loved Kenyan food, especially mutura, except the father who enjoyed KFC,” Mr Moses said.

The statements were evident with the manner in which Mr Stanton used to shower praises on his wife even on social media while declaring his love for his family.

Mr Muchemi also revealed that the couple were always in good terms that they were a source of envy for many couples. Little did they know that just a month after the four jetted out of the country they would be dead in a suspected case of a murder-suicide.

Before their shocking death, the couple had also said they wanted to start a healthcare company which would be based in the US but this was never to be.

On Saturday, December 3, police in Louisville, Kentucky confirmed the incident saying that they suspect it is case of murder-suicide.

According to media reports, the four were found dead inside their apartment after residents alerted the police of hearing deafening gunshots.

The incident was first reported at Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) and when officers arrived at the scene they confirmed that all the four were members of the same family.

