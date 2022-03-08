Kenyans likely to stay away on voting day





Majority of Kenyans don’t believe their vote will make a significant contribution in the August 2022 polls.

A recent opinion polls released by Twaweza Sauti za Wananchi shows that 67% of Kenyans, equivalent to about two in every three, are not willing to cast their votes comes August.

Speaking at the the report launch, Michael Asudi from the Organization of Youth, said that most youths feel voiceless and distant from national politics and elections.

“There is a need for an inclusive dialogue on how we can rebuild trust in and enthusiasm for the electoral process especially among young voters,” he said.

Kenyans are set to elect their next set of political leaders at the time, including Members of County Assembly (MCA), Members of the National Assembly (MPs), Senators, Governors, and President.

William Ruto and Raila Odinga are considered front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose ten-year term in office is expiring.

But then, the poll indicates Kenyans have been influenced against voting because the political sector has not changed with the same politicians, who have failed to address issues such as the rising cost of food and runaway corruption, appearing on the ballot.

The data also shows that Kenyans are not convinced that the coming government will be able to reduce the prices of foodstuffs that are scaling up every now and again.