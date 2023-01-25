Kenyans were impressed by Professor Magoha’s 91-Page CV





In 2019, Prof. George Magoha was nominated by former President Kenyatta as the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Education.

During his vetting for the CS post, he hit the headlines after presenting a 91-page-CV, in which he summed himself up as “a top grade Professor of Urological and Transplant Surgery since 2000 at the University of Nairobi trained in Nigeria, Ghana, Ireland and United Kingdom.”

Those who have worked with or know him described him as tough-talking, no-nonsense, strict, and selfless.

Also read: WATCH: The day the late Professor George Magoha predicted his death

Magoha has left a mark in every leadership position he has been appointed to.

The 71-year-old was a medical doctor (Surgeon), studying in Kenya and four other countries.

In his 91-page Curriculum Vitae, Magoha said he had previously served as the head of the Health Sciences Department at the University of Nairobi before being promoted to Vice Chancellor in 2005.

During his time as the VC, sanity, accountability at the Finance Department, and quality teaching and discipline of students at the prestigious university were restored.

He retired from the position in 2014, but his changes to the institution are still felt to date.

In 2016, he was appointed as the KNEC chair, where he also introduced radical changes that have seen the end of exam cheating in the country.

Also read: Family recounts last moments and words of former CS George Magoha

Magoha who died on Tuesday night after collapsing at his Nairobi home had only recently joined Maseno University as a professor in the Department of School of Medicine.

Some of the memoranda he signed during his 10-year tenure at UoN with international institutions, many of them universities, take up 12 pages. In comparison, the selected engagements he had during the period cover 19 and 1/2 pages.

Another 15 pages are taken up by roles and responsibilities he held as head of various bodies, including as VC, and achievements realised. His membership of various learned professional bodies takes up 1 and 1/2 pages.

International academic and management conferences and seminars attended cover 14 pages. Undergraduate teaching and post-graduate teaching and supervision at UoN’s Department of Surgery cover just over five pages.

Also read: Ruto leads Kenyans in mourning Magoha

Academic scientific publications he has authored or co-authored take up nearly seven pages, while national, continental and professional responsibilities he has held since 1999 take just over two pages.

The rest of Magoha’s CV contains awards and grants he has received, research collaboration, national and international launches for drugs used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, and fields of current research projects.

The good professor also indicates he enjoys wide reading of current international affairs, walking and jogging, classical music, reading history, gardening, and tree planting.

Check out his impressive CV.