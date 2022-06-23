Khaby Lame the most followed TikToker





Khabane Lame is the most followed TikTok star with more than 142.5 million followers and 2.3 billion likes on the social media platform.

Born in Senegal, Khaby, started his TikTok journey after he was laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic and rose to popularity with his video reactions and responses in the form of TikTok’s “duet” and “stitch” features to videos portraying overly complicated “life hacks”, in which he performs the same task in a simple way, without saying anything.

As a result of his activities, his films don’t require any additional audio. A visit to his page would be a wise decision for anybody in search of any hack, as you will be rewarded with laughs and ideas.

“The pandemic had just started, and I was bored with a lot of time on my hands so I started making videos on TikTok,” he told Forbes in 2020.

Using the social media app’s duet and stitch features, Khaby, 22, capitalized on the momentum of viral and often absurdly complicated life hack videos like slicing open a banana with a knife, using odd contraptions to put on socks, he responded to them with wordless, easy-to-understand reaction clips in which he would do the same task in a much more straightforward manner.

He peels the banana. He puts on a pair of socks. And almost always he punctuates his gags with the video equivalent of a “duh” punchline, extending his arms as if to say “there you have it” and offering an expressive roll of the eyes or shake of the head.

Real Madrid Brazilian striker Vinicius Junior and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran have appeared in his videos as a result of his fame.

In 2021, he surpassed Addison Rae to become the second most-followed Tiktoker. On Instagram, he has more than 78.3 million followers.

Khaby has since dethroned Charli D’Amelio, who held the title of TikTok Queen for nearly two years with 142.2 million followers and 11.0B likes.

Fans on TikTok rallied to support Khaby’s victory against Charli, using popular hashtags like #KhabyToNumberOne to get the message out.

According to data from Social Tracker, Khaby gained a whopping 15 million followers between May 8 and May 23 last year.

In February of this year, the two social media stars met up and took a few selfies together, proving that even if there may be some healthy competition between them, it’s all love in the end for these two social media stars.

In addition to TikTok’s dramatic change, the app’s greatest stars, Charli and Addison Rae have seen their number of followers plummet in the last month, leading to some curious data.