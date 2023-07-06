Kutafuta ‘Joto’ aside, here’s 9 other things you can do during cold weather spells

Warmly dressed members of the public walking on the streets of Nairobi in this picture taken on July 12, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

‘Joto’ is nice, ‘joto’ is fun especially during cold seasons but then, ‘joto’ can result in some seriously expensive bills like unplanned pregnancies, diapers, education insurance, entertainment bills, skyrocketing food bills not to mention those unexpected medical bills. 5 minutes of ‘joto’ could result in lives drastically changing from the YOLO lifestyle to pre-planning shopping trips three days in advance because you have to plan whom to leave the baby with.

Instead of actively looking for ‘joto’ because you’re bored and it is cold outside, here’s other things you can distract yourself with and get some actual warmth in the process:

Gather with family or friends for board game sessions, puzzle challenges or card games. These activities are great for bonding, having fun and exercising your strategic thinking skills. Create a cozy atmosphere at home by snuggling up with blankets, hot cocoa and your favorite movies or TV series. You can have themed movie nights, watch holiday classics or catch up on new releases. Again, don’t necessarily go for ‘Netflix and Chill’…just Netflix and power through the cold. If you enjoy cooking, spend time in the kitchen experimenting with new recipes or preparing comfort foods. s Engage in creative activities like painting or crafting. These activities can be relaxing, therapeutic and give you the opportunity to express your artistic side. Curl up with a good book or start a ‘cold season’ reading challenge. Choose genres that interest you, create a cozy reading nook and immerse yourself in captivating stories. Embrace the cold weather and enjoy outdoor activities such as hikes, concerts and festivals as well as pop up markets to distract yourself. Just make sure to dress warmly and stay safe. Treat yourself to a spa day at home with warm baths, face masks and pampering treatments. Self-care activities can help you relax, rejuvenate and combat the cold weather blues. Take the opportunity to give back to your community by volunteering at local charities, homeless shelters or organizing donation drives for those in need during the cold season. Use the cold season as a time for reflection, goal-setting and planning for the future. Set personal goals, create vision boards or make plans for the upcoming months.

