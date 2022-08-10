Langata MP Nixon Korir concedes defeat to comedian Jalang’o





Member of Parliament for Langata constituency, Nixon Korir, has conceded defeat in the contest whose final results are yet to be announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Mr Korir, who was running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, through his Facebook account congratulated his opponent comedian-turned-radio presenter Felix Odiwour better known as Jalang’o.

Jalang’o, who was making his first attempt in elective politics, is leading in the provisional results with the tallying exercise still ongoing.

In his post, the outgoing MP asked the constituents of Langata to support Jalang’o who was running on an ODM ticket.

Mr Korir also thanked his constituents for their support and the votes that they gave him.

“To the people of Lang’ata, I sincerely say thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last five years. It’s been a great opportunity that gave me an avenue to contribute to our nation-building and service to the people,” Korir said.

“From the results that we have tallied at the Generali center, my competitor Jalang’o has a lead and I want to congratulate him as he prepares to take the mantle and move Lang’ata forward.” he added.

Mr Korir, well known as Generali, has served the people of Lang’ata for one term. He was elected in the 2017 General Election under the Jubilee Party of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Jalang’o was a media personality until February this year when he resigned to enter politics. He is a staunch supporter of Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.