List of roads to be closed as Nairobi prepares for Africa Climate Summit





Nairobi’s Regional Police Commander, Adamson Bungei, has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the highly anticipated Africa Regional Summit scheduled to take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) from September 4 to September 6.

During a press briefing at the Nairobi Area Police Command, Mr. Bungei announced that normal traffic flow within the Central Business District (CBD) would be significantly disrupted from 2:00 am on September 4 until 6:00 pm on September 6.

These disruptions will primarily affect Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and motorists heading to the CBD.

Security measures have been heightened in preparation for the summit, with law enforcement agencies focused on ensuring the safety of delegates throughout their stay in the country.

Mr. Bungei emphasized that specific areas, referred to as the “Red Zone,” will be accessible exclusively to summit delegates. These areas include Harambee Avenue, Taifa Road, Reinsurance Plaza, and the Sunken parking slot.

City Hall Way, Parliament Road, Continental Hotel, and Holy Family Basilica also fall within the restricted ‘Red Zone’.

“It is important to inform the public that these areas will be off-limits during the summit. Therefore, individuals should plan their routes accordingly,” stated Mr. Bungei.

The general public will be prohibited from using several roads within the CBD, including Harambee Avenue, Parliament Road, Taifa Road, City Hall Way, and certain lanes within these roads.

Furthermore, vehicles cannot access City Hall Way via Wabera Street during the summit.

Mr Bungei advised motorists seeking to access the CBD from Thika Road and Nakuru to utilize alternative routes such as the Eastern Bypass or Wangari Maathai Road and vice versa.

Those traveling from Nakuru to the CBD are encouraged to use the Southern Bypass or Mombasa Road as viable alternatives.

The recommended route for PSV vehicles destined for the CBD is Valley Road through Kenyatta Avenue. In contrast, vehicles originating from Westlands are advised to take University Way and the Globe Roundabout to access the CBD.

Motorists approaching the CBD from Ngong Road should plan to enter through Haile Selassie Avenue.

At the same time, those commuting from Lang’ata Road and Mombasa Road can use Lusaka Road or Haile Selassie Avenue as alternative routes.

As the Africa Climate Summit draws closer, commuters and motorists are urged to remain informed about these temporary traffic changes and to plan their journeys accordingly to minimize disruptions.

