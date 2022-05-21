Lupita Nyong’o exits ‘Lady In The Lake’ Apple limited series

Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Lupita Nyong’o has exited Lady In The Lake, Apple’s limited series adaptation of Laura Lippman’s book of the same name.

The series is currently in production and a search is underway for a new actress to take over her role. Nyong’o also was on board as an executive producer.

The limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

The reason for her exit has not been given.

Lupita was supposed to play Sherwood, and the search for a new actress is currently underway. The series also stars Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman.

This is the second time in the past two years that Nyong’o has dropped out of a prominent TV role.

In 2020 she exited an adaptation of the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie novel Americanah at HBO Max due to scheduling issues caused by the pandemic.