Man busted after defiling three minors inside Nairobi lodging





Police in Nairobi have arrested a man who booked a lodging in Kamkunji where he allegedly defiled three minors.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, Mr Frankwell Wambugu Waweru over the weekend allegedly booked a room in one of the hotels within the city where he assaulted and sexually abused the three minors all aged 17-years-old.

The police said the man’s cover was blown after the three minors informed a hotel attendant what was going on in the room.

“At 4:30am at Accra Palace Hotel, Ms Juliana Wanjiku, the hotel attendant reported that there was a defilement incident, which had taken place at the said hotel room number 401. Police rushed to the scene where they found the three juveniles who were identified as E.A.T, J.W.H and M.W.C,” the police report read in part.

The police thereafter arrested the suspect who appeared to be drunk and locked him at Kamkunji Police Station. The minors were also taken to hospital for medical checkup.

Police are seeking to establish how the minors left their homes and ended up in the company of the suspect who spent the better part of the day drinking alcohol.

The suspect is due to be arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating an incident in which a human skeleton was found in a bush near Care Max Hospital in Runda.

According to a police report, the human skeleton was discovered by two men who said they stumbled on it while clearing a bush near the hospital.

“Police officers visited the scene where they found the skeleton that had a skull, clothing, a belt on the pelvic and a pair of shoe,” the police report reads in part. The skeleton was taken to the City Mortuary after the scene was processed.

