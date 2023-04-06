Martha Karua casts doubts on bipartisan talks





Martha Karua has cast doubt on the fruition of the bipartisan talks at parliament.

Echoing Reuben Kigame, a musician turned politician, Karua agreed that the bipartisan talks would not be successful because the parliament is under the wings of the government.

Kigame had earlier expressed his concerns in the discussions saying they were good but would not work.

He tweeted, “Friends, in all honesty, nothing prevents parliament from stopping everything to discuss a solution to our current economic crisis, given they are representatives of the people. Since it is not a priority for them, the situation must be benefitting government.”

The bipartisan discussions at parliament to resolve the issues bedeviling Kenya is a good move, but it will not work. This is because the current parliament is under total capture of the executive, and so can only pass what the government side once. — Reuben Kigame HSC (@ReubenKigame) April 5, 2023

In response, Karua tweeted, ” Spot on brother!”

Spot on brother https://t.co/iJ8qsVJNVJ — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) April 6, 2023

The bipartisan discussions were called on by President William Ruto, welcoming Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga to engage in a talk via parliament.

While addressing the nation, President Ruto asked Mr Odinga to call off the planned ‘Mother of all protests’ slotted for Monday, April 3, 2023.

However, politicians from the two political divides have aired their opinions on the matter.

The National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa noted that the bipartisan approach would probably include an ad-hoc committee since no standing committee would look at the issues in the proposal and counter-proposal by Mr Odinga.

“We have agreed on how we will work towards establishing a framework to realise consideration of the proposals and counter proposals from the opposition.”

On the other hand, the National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said that the Azimio team would stick to its counter-proposals made by Mr Odinga on Sunday.

“Our leader made a statement yesterday which was clear and unequivocal. We are neither adding nor subtracting anything from it. So we stick by that,” he said.

While the bipartisan talks are on the pipeline, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suggested that the ploy would throw Karua, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ousted Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa under the bus.

