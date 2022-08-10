MC Jessy concedes defeat in Imenti South parliamentary race





Comedian MC Jessy’s attempt to join politics at the first time of asking has come to a cropper.

Born Jasper Muthomi, MC Jessy, who was contesting for the Imenti South Parliamentary seat conceded defeat on Wednesday even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision |(IEBC) announced the final results.

In a message on his socials, the comedian also thanked his constituents for the support.

“I sincerely thank you so much for the time we have interacted during our campaign time. It has been a great journey. A journey of amazing political adventure. A journey of daring hearts,” he wrote.

” I personally want to congratulate my worthy competitor as he prepares to be the new member of parliament.”

The comedian who made his name for his rib-cracking theatrics on the popular Churchill Show program, also implored his supporters to rally behind the winning candidate.

MC Jessy’s brief political sojourn encountered a number of challenges, including a period where he refused a request by the Deputy President to step down in favour of Mwiti Kathaara.