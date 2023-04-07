Mike Sonko blasts Raila for not including Babu Owino in Bipartisan talks list





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko now says Embakasi East MP Babu Owino ought to have been among the Azimio members who will take part in the bipartisan talks against the government.

The controversial politician, in an address on his socials, suggested Azimio leader Raila Odinga was not fair in how he selected the members for that assignment.

Sonko stressed that Mr Owino had been loyal and at the forefront during the Azimio demonstrations and thus deserved a seat at the table of negotiations.

Asking him (Mr Odinga) to be loyal, Sonko tweeted, “Baba aka Babu aka the riddle man aka kitendawili haujafanya poa kuacha Hon. Babu Owino kwa committee yako the way amekula teargas fighting for you. Be loyal Baba.”

His sentiments come after Owino lamented that the team selected had no youthful parliamentarian.

Wishing those that had been selected all the best, Owino tweeted, “A team has been set up to Represent Azimio in the Bipartisan talks. I wish them well. However, it would have been more effective and efficient if a youth was part of the team because it’s the youth who are killed, maimed, and still at the forefront in the struggle.”

On Thursday, Mr Odinga unveiled the team that would represent the coalition’s demands in the dialogue. The seven lawmakers included; Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, Pokot South MP David Pksoing, and the Rarienda MP Otiende Amolo.

Kielelshwa MCA Robert Alai has also disputed the list questioning some of the leaders on the team. “MP Pkosing who is spending more time in Uganda than in Kenya and whose only claim to fame is owning a helicopter can’t effectively represent Azimio in the bipartisan talks. Let’s not shoot ourselves in the foot. Even if you hate Babu Owino, there are many who can be chosen.”