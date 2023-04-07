Raila now demands government reduces school fees

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga in a pensive mood during a media briefing on March 28, 2023 at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga has issued fresh demands on the reduction of school fees ahead of the planned dialogue talks with President William Ruto’s government.

Mr Odinga has been vocal about the reduction of the cost of maize flour (unga) and fuel ever since he started anti-government protests.

And with talks between representatives of the two leaders set to commence next week, Mr Odinga insists parents should also be cushioned against the cost of living.

“Parents are really struggling. The cost of keeping a child in school has gone through the roof. The government should lower the fees paid in schools,” said Mr Odinga.

The cost of School fees and other basic commodities including uniforms and books have increased in the past few months, leading to an outcry from parents.

In a related move, the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) recently announced it is encountering cash flow-related challenges, a move that will likely affect the financing of University students.

Additionally, the government recently reduced the cap for Helb students owing to financial challenges.

Helb is a revolving fund payable to University students in which beneficiaries who have completed studies pay back to support a fresh group of students.

Earlier this year, President William Ruto announced that Helb would be merged with the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and the University Funding Board (UFB) in the new formula to salvage the current financial crisis in the institutions.

His sentiments were a thorn in the flesh to Embakasi East Mp Babu Owino who said that President Ruto should leave alone the Helb money.

The youthful lawmaker, a former student leader at the University of Nairobi, has since threatened to lead protests over the matter.

