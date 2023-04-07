Why Hamisa Mobetto is yet to introduce her new catch to the kids





Tanzanian beauty Hamisa Mobetto has expressed her reluctance to see her children follow in her footsteps and become musicians.

Hamisa stated that there are other avenues in life that she would prefer her children to pursue.

“I don’t think that is the direction I would want them to take, no. It’s not comfortable; there are side effects,” she said. “I would want them to be peaceful and happy.”

Hamisa, who is currently dating, has been keeping her man a secret, saying she will only reveal him once they take the next step.

She also revealed that she keeps him away from her children to ensure they are not traumatized if they split.

Another of Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz’s baby mamas, Tanasha Donna, shares Hamisa’s sentiments.

In a past interview, Tanasha stated that she does not want her son, Naseeb, to become an artist like his parents. Instead, she wishes for him to become a footballer, citing the discipline required in the sports industry.

Tanasha, also a singer, weighed in on the music industry, saying that it comes with many indiscipline and politics that most people are unaware of.

“If he happens to be a musician, I would support him fully,” she said, “and since I have experience, I will guide his path.”

Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna support their children’s future careers and are open to guiding them toward alternative paths away from the music industry.

While both women have experienced success in the music industry, they understand the challenges that come with it and hope that their children will find a path that will bring them happiness and success in a less tumultuous industry.

Hamisa and Tanasha have expressed their willingness to support their children in whatever career they choose, while also advocating for more discipline and fewer politics in the music industry. They want their children to pursue their passions and interests without being pressured to follow in their parent’s footsteps.

