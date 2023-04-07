Sauti Sol band member Polycarp Otieno plans book reading gig at during Easter Sol Kids Fest

Sauti Sol guitarist Polycarp Otieno and his wife Lady Mandy on their new online cooking show Meals in Minutes with The O's on YouTube. PHOTO | COURTESY

Sauti Sol guitarist Polycarp Otieno and his wife Lady Mandy on their new online cooking show Meals in Minutes with The O's on YouTube. PHOTO | COURTESY





Sauti Sol band member Polycarp ‘Fancy Fingers’ Otieno who has authored several children’s books will be among the main attraction over the Easter weekend at the Hub Karen, Nairobi,

The premier shopping mall located in the heart of Karen has announced an Easter Egg Hunt as part of a jam-packed schedule of holiday celebrations- with plenty for the whole family to enjoy.

Eggs will be hidden by the lakeside, with prizes on offer to those who find the most overall, and to those who find the most special golden eggs.

This is just a small part of The Hub Karen’s EasterFest weekend celebrations, from April 7 to 9, which will also feature the unique family event from Polycarp, called Sol kids.

Sol kids festival will take place on April 8 and Sunday, April 9, 2023 between 11am and 8pm.

This event aims to showcase children’s content pegged on a platform focused on nurturing a generation of children who understand, appreciate, and celebrate being African. There will also be book readings and a craft centre set up by the lakeside.

Parents can also relax and enjoy a mesmerizing live band led by Edward Parseen and indulge in the Easter Food Fest with bespoke Easter menus from restaurants within the mall.

On Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, The Hub Karen will also host a mega celebration featuring Piazza, Lakeside Market, Car display, and other exciting activities.

Everyone is invited to take advantage of IHub Scapes for younger kids and also the Jump by Flying Fox activity centre- which is offering 3 activities including the zipline, giant swing, leap of faith, rock- climbing wall and air bag jump.

“Easter is a time for family, fun, and togetherness, and we’re excited to bring that spirit to The Hub Karen. Our goal is to provide a unique and enjoyable experience for our customers, and we believe that this Easter Fest will do just that,” said Sameh Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer Real Estate at Janus Continental Group.

“We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of festivities, food, and family bonding. There will be amazing offers and discounts that you can’t find anywhere else.”

To give customers the complete Easter feeling, the mall will set up Easter décor using themed pieces such as egg decorations, carrots, bunnies, among others.

The Easter picnic on the lakeside, complete with Easter-themed snacks, sandwiches, and drinks, is a perfect way for families to bond over the holiday.

Also read: Erick Omondi’s lawyer Dunstan Omari suggests he was shooting a skit when police nabbed him

Buruburu woman jailed for jumping bail in Sh204 million case