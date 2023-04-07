Family of former Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama in property row





The family of former Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama is involved in a public spat over a property row.

Nairobi News has established a section of the family had given consent to the management of Helsinki Hotel in Nyamira to handle an event at the late governor’s residence but another group disagreed.

Helsinki Hotel is rated as a three-star hotel and is located in Tente Area, Nyabite in Nyamira County.

The management had planned to organize a function at the parcel of land on April 7, 2023.

In a letter by Nyang’acha and Associates Advocates, the hotel has been ordered to seize conducting any activities at the home of the former governor or else face legal repercussions.

“Our instructions are to inform you that you have been irregularly contracted to organize an event on a parcel that is subject to succession proceedings in the estate of the late governor situated at Tente Area in Nyamira Township, further particulars which are within your knowledge,” the demand letter read.

The letter further reads that the family of the deceased governor is in the process of consolidating the estate.

However, the family members opposed to the plans of holding the function at the parcel of land saying that they were shocked that the management of the hotel has blatantly ignored the fact that the parcel on which they were planning to exchange pleasantries is the home of the former governor.

“The former Governor’s resting place is a matter of public knowledge and therefore you cannot remotely claim ignorance,” the letter further read.

The lawyer said that the actions which the hotel management was planning to engage in were surely disrespectful and distasteful plus also unlawful.

He said that the actions by the actors amounted to trespass and intermeddling of the estate of Mr Nyagarama.

According to the lawyer, the actions were also “offensive to basic principles and cultural beliefs of the Abagusii Community.”

“Our instructions are to demand which we hereby do, that you cease and desist from Trespass and intermeddling of the said matrimonial property, which by law is subject to succession proceedings, failure to which you will be held criminally and personally liable in the ensuing court proceedings,” the letter further read.

The hotel did not comment when contacted.

Mr Nyagarama passed on in 2020.

