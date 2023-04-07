How you can secure an American Green Card by working for a church





The United States of America Green Card is one of the most coveted documents for travelers around the world.

The document gives immigrants permission to live and work permanently in the USA, a country believed to have vast opportunities for one to earn money and better their lives.

The most common method of securing this visa is either through application at American embassies or via the lottery system whereby applicants are randomly selected as winners via a computer-generated system.

However, there is another way for foreigners to secure this highly sought document.

According to TikToker Attorney Martinez, an Immigration Attorney who offers her services in 50 American states, churches are actively looking for workers and arranging for these employees to obtain visas.

“You can get a Green Card by working part-time for a church. It’s called a religious visa. What it requires is that a church basically brings you over here (America) from your home country to work part-time for them. And guess what? It can eventually lead to a green card. This is so uncommon that churches are literally begging me to find employees for them so that they can give them visas to come over here. The visas last five years and literally no one is applying. So I suggest dusting off your Bible and applying now,” said Attorney Martinez.

She also clarified that the religious visa applied to all faiths like Christians, Muslims, Hindus and others.

Nairobi News previously reported what one should do once they secured a Green Card. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services first alerts the winners.

“We issue a Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) to all permanent residents as proof that they are authorized to live and work in the United States. If you are a permanent resident age 18 or older, you are required to have a valid Green Card in your possession at all times,” said the Immigration Department on its website.

If one is a conditional permanent resident, they cannot renew their two-year Green Card. Instead, they must file to remove this condition 90 days before the Green Card expires, or they will be at risk of losing the permanent resident status that comes with winning the lottery. A lottery winner must replace their Green Card in certain circumstances, including the card is about to expire, lost or stolen, your residency status has changed, you have legally changed your name or you have never received the card previously issued to you, among other reasons.

