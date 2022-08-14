Mike Sonko’s daughter ‘celebrates’ baby daddy loss in Lamu race





Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi has appeared to celebrate his baby daddy’s loss in the Lamu Senatorial race.

Mbuvi, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram stories in which she appeared to congratulate the ‘new Lamu Senator and Women Representative’

She wrote on her Instagram stories; “Congratulations to the new Lamu senator and women rep.”

Saumu’s baby daddy, Anwar Loitiptip lost the Lamu Senatorial race to Joseph Kamau of the Azimio la Umoja’s coalition, with the latter garnering 12,091 votes while Loitiptip scooped a paltry 2,238 votes.

Loitiptip, a one-term Senator of the county, contested as an independent candidate after losing the UDA nominations to Francis Mugo who eventually garnered 7,351 votes.

Loitiptip and Saumu have endured a dramatic and controversial romantic affair.

They started dating in 2019, and was once attacked while partying at Memphis Lounge off Thika road, an incident that left him hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The relationship then went south with Saumu revealing she’d parted ways with the senator due to ‘irreconcilable differences’.

She also claimed he assaulted her, and advocating for women to walk away from what she described as toxic relationships.

Saumu, whose dad served as Nairobi governor, also recently claimed he was a deadbeat dad to their daughter with whom they welcomed in March 2020.