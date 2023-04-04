Milly Wa Jesus says she’s the most loved wife in Kenya





During the launch of the upcoming gospel reality show “Oh Sister,” Milly Wa Jesus spoke about her popularity and that of her husband, Kabi.

According to Milly, the Wa Jesus family is the most loved couple in Kenya, with numerous requests flooding her DMs from people requesting her to pray for them to get husbands like Kabi.

“I am the most loved wife in Kenya. This is because of the many prayer requests I get in my DM. People telling me to pray for them to get a husband like Kabi. Kabi is the most loved husband in Kenya,” said Milly.

The show promises to showcase a side of the Wa Jesus family that has never been seen before. The other gospel celebs featured in the show include Betty Bayo, Lady Bee, Nicah the Queen, Janet Otieno, and Priscilla Maina, among others.

Pastor Linet, also known as Size 8, said that the show would be real and show the ups and downs of the gospel ministers’ lives.

“When he started hustling, he used to live in a house where he had a toilet and a bathroom in the same place. Oh Sister is to show you our ups and our downs,” said Size 8.

The show will also feature the husbands of the female gospel ministers. Betty Bayo added that there would be no sugarcoating and that viewers would see their real lives.

“If I live in a bedsitter, you will see that, if I use taxis, you will see that in the show. No sugarcoating,” said Betty Bayo.

Maisha Magic East is yet to announce when the show will start airing, but the gospel ministers promise that it will have everything, from education, drama, fun, to spirituality.

“It has everything. Education, drama, fun, and spirituality. It is a day in the life of a normal Christian woman,” said Size 8.

Overall, the upcoming reality show promises to provide viewers with a glimpse into the personal lives of some of Kenya’s most beloved gospel ministers, and fans are eagerly waiting to tune in.

