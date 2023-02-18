Minnie Kariuki: I will dish out shade on ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’





Kiasi series actor Minnie Kariuki is one of the three characters on the Showmax show and will also feature as one of five participants of The Real Housewives of Nairobi reality show that premieres on February 23, 2023.

Minnie has she will be the one bringing the shade to the reality show and is “ready to serve everything.”

“The opportunity just came knocking. I’m a very big fan of the (Real Housewives) franchise. I think a real housewife is not just the traditional housewife who stays at home. Housewives are women who are well empowered, very independent and very strong-headed. And I think I’m a good representation of that, so why not? I will be serving shade; I’m the queen of shade. I’m also serving drama and I bring all the fashion,” said Minnie.

Minnie is definitely elated in being part of the reality show because she got to represent Nairobi and what the diverse city has to offer.

“The women of Nairobi are very strong, confident, bold, fashionable. And I think that is what you will see mostly on the show – our diversity as women and our personalities playing out on the show. I think it’s a fabulous opportunity for every woman who’s in it. The ladies (on the show) have great personalities that are different and lovable,” she said.

“This franchise is all about personality and also lifestyle, and of course as The Real Housewives of Nairobi, we have the lifestyle, the fashion, we bring it all. This being the first franchise in East Africa, we also show what the region has to offer. Nairobi is such a beautiful and unique city to showcase – the only capital city in the world with a national park. And we are the lionesses,” she added.

Nairobi will now join other cities in the world where the reality show is shot including Lagos, Nigeria and Durban, South Africa.

Minnie also shared her thoughts about the other shows in Africa within the Housewives franchise.

“Out of all the franchises in Africa, I think Nonku from The Real Housewives of Durban would be my very good friend, and Chioma from The Real Housewives of Lagos. I think these are women who just show exemplary strength, and say what they want to say. They don’t wear masks, they’re real, and that’s me. I just love Chioma for her fashion, and Nonku for her personality and realness. I think these two would be my besties. Oh, I also loved Ayanda (from The Real Housewives of Durban S1) too!” Minnie exclaimed.

Other than Minnie, the other cast members of The Real Housewives of Nairobi are socialite Vera Sidika, entrepreneur Susan Kaittany, luxury influencer Sonal Maherali and rally driver/interior designer Lisa Christoffersen.

