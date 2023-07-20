MP Babu Owino returns to Nairobi under heavy police escort

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino gestures during the summons of Muranga County Women Rep Hon. Sabina Chege by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Anniversary Towers on February 15, 2022 over comments she made at a past rally. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino gestures during the summons of Muranga County Women Rep Hon. Sabina Chege by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Anniversary Towers on February 15, 2022 over comments she made at a past rally. Picture by Francis Nderitu





Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was on Thursday, July 20, escorted out of Wang’uru police station in Kirinyaga County under tight security.

The cars in the convoy left the station at high speed, with police vehicles in hot pursuit.

The Embakasi East MP is being taken to Nairobi Police Station.

Earlier, chaos erupted at the police station as riot police chased Mr Owino’s family members out of the station.

Also read: Drama as Babu Owino’s family protests in Kirinyaga police station

Drama unfolded at the station as anti-riot police officers shoved away the family members trying to force their way into the cell where the MP was being questioned.

The MP’s lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, was also thrown out during the incident, causing tension in the area.

Trouble started when family members led by Owino’s wife, Fridah Muthoni, arrived at the station in the morning, demanding the MP’s unconditional release.

They accused the police of holding Mr Owino incommunicado since Tuesday, July 18, night when he was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on arrival from Mombasa.

“The MP has been unlawfully detained for fighting for the rights of Kenyans, he has not eaten for over 24 hours, and we want him released,’ said Ms Muthoni.

Also read: Babu Owino’s wife pleads with government to secure his release