Mucheru: There are no plans to rig in Raila

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru with musicians at a recording studio set up by the government at KBC Komarock Station off Kangundo Road. PHOTO | FILE

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru denies he is keen to influence the outcome of the August 2022 polls in favour of Raila Odinga.

He made the comment in response to a claim made by outgoing Turkana governor Josphat Nanok, who heads Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign team.

Mucheru said he found it strange that Nanok, whose offices had more finances than his, was accusing him of using his resources to help Odinga.

“A Governor, Campaign for a Presidential candidate, who continues to remain as the Deputy President, is writing to IEBC about a CS in the same Government, to explain how he will use resources? How about the Governor and the DP, what resources are they using? Who is fooling who?” he asked.

Earlier, Nanok had expressed discontent with public statements attributed to Mucheru in which he promised to work ‘day and night’ to ensure the opposition leader succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Of particular concern is the emergence of the outrageous video clip of ICT CS Joe Mucheru pledging his allegiance, committing public resources and institutions and declaring state support for Azimio la Umoja and its project,” the statement read.

This was after Mucheru said: “So some of us are there to ensure we have free fair elections making sure systems and everything are working and obviously we are working closely with Baba to ensure that that is the case and we’ve been looking and seeing the information we are on the right track we are on the right path.”

Ruto has in the past assured Kenyans that his votes will not be stolen.

However, last month while he on an official trip to the USA the DP appealed to the international community to intervene ahead of August elections to stop attempts to influence the outcome of the presidential election.

Ruto claims the 2013 and 2017 elections, in which he won, were fair, even as he prepares to face Raila in August 2022.