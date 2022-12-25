Mukuru Kayaba duo battling robbery with violence charges





Two men allegedly caught robbing members of the public in broad daylight by the police in Mukuru Kaiyaba slums in Nairobi are battling robbery with violence charges.

They are Felix John Abunga and Juma Mutiso Wambua who were arrested by undercover police officers at the Kaiyaba footbridge along Manzanzi road.

They were reportedly caught waylaying members of the public at around 1pm on December 21, 2022.

They were charged with violently robbing Miles Alex Juma of his mobile phone worth Sh2000 and cash Sh550 all valued at Sh2550 on the same day while armed with a knife, jointly with others at large.

Mr. Juma was on his way to work at around 12:30pm when he was accosted by a group of four young men including two who were armed with swords.

They demanded money which he declined to give before they allegedly robbed him while threatening to stab him. He proceeded to work after the incident.

Later Juma returned to the area to look for the suspects at around 9pm and found them having been arrested by the police officers from the Industrial Area police station.

Mr. Juma recorded his statement the next day at the station where the two suspects were being detained.

Abunga and Wambua denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts.

The accused persons were released on a bond of Sh300, 000 without an option of a cash bail.

The case will be mentioned on March 16 next year before hearing starts on July 4.

