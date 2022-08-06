Mulamwah’s baby mama shares lovey-dovey moment with her ‘mystery’ man





Mulamwah’s ex-girlfriend Carol Sonnie has showcased herself serenading the new man in her life with love. In a video shared on social media, Carol, who is playing a love song, is seen all touchy with her man whose identity she is yet to reveal.

“Answered prayer,” she said.

Sonnie is record for stating that she does not intend to go public with her new boyfriend’s identity.

“Hii Nairobi ficha mtu wako kama bhangi,” she recently said in a Q &A with her fans.

Sonnie and Mulamwah, who have a daughter together, had a nasty breakup last year that had them airing their dirty linen in public.

Mulamwah even paraded his new lover just hours after they made their breakup public.

“To new beginnings. Rely upon the heart. Let the dust settle now,” the comedian caption a photo of his new catch.

He would then defend his position by asking his fans to not judge him and Sonnie for their choices and actions.

Prior to that, Sonnie had explained that they agreed to part ways for reasons best known to them. Mulamwah, born David Oyando, later confirmed the breakup but maintained that his daughter’s needs would come first.