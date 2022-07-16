Nairobi Expressway voted best road transport infrastructure in East Africa

Nairobi Expressway along Waiyaki way, Westlands in this photo taken on April 16, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Nairobi Expressway along Waiyaki way, Westlands in this photo taken on April 16, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





The Nairobi Expressway has been named the road transport infrastructure of the year. This was announced on Friday during the Afrika Mashariki Transport Awards and the announcement was later made by the Kenya National Highway Authority (Kenha) through a statement shared to media houses.

Afrika Mashariki Transport Awards recognizes and celebrates the best on matters road service across the region.

In its statement, Kenha thanked all those who voted for Nairobi Expressway and promised to maintain the road’s high quality.

“Celebration of triumph as Kenha scoops awards in the Africa Mashariki Transport awards. The Nairobi Expressway led in the Road Transport Infrastructure of the year award while virtual weighbridge emerged the second runner up in the best Innovation Technology in Transport,” Kenha said.

The voting criteria was either through online via the organisers’ website or through a short code to 23776.

The 27- kilometer highway runs from Westlands to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and it cost the government Sh76 billion to construct it.

The Expressway has played a major role in easing traffic congestion within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Other transport infrastructure that were nominated in the list include the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Ngong- Suswa road, all the bypasses and the expansion of the Kenol- Marua Road.

Super Metro was also listed as the matatu sacco of the year, with Nicholas Wanjiru and Peter Kitaranya named as the best driver and best conductor respectively.