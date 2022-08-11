Ni Mungu: SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri’s speech after bagging Kasarani MP seat





Followers of SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri chanted the name “igweee” and raised their hands bowing to him in a show of reverence.

This was on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the official tallying centre where the IEBC officials declared him the MP-elect for Kasarani Constituency.

The CEO garnered 32,406 votes followed closely by his opponent John Njoroge who got 30,444 votes.

IEBC officials said that the total number of voters in the constituency was 155,405.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri’s speech after bagging Kasarani MP seat#Decision2022 #KenyaDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/cfOsAiGsCO — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) August 11, 2022

Karauri vied for the MP seat as an independent candidate.

In his maiden speech, he said, “First of all, ni Mungu. Ni Mungu (It is all God’s doing).

The church has supported me a lot and I want to thank the family.

They have tolerated me and the crazy schedule that kept me away from them.”

Karauri who was running as an independent candidate noted, “We’ve broken records, I am the first independent candidate to be elected in Nairobi.”

He continued, “It is a new path for me I know why I came into this scene and I know I will do what I said I will do and I promise that we will work together.”

Adding, “Thank you to the people of Kasarani, and for the trust you have placed in me. I’m not a liar, everything I said I will do, I will deliver.”

He ended the speech by saying it is a time to celebrate and that he will be throwing a grand bash at his popular club located in Westlands called Milan, soon.