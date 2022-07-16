Nigerian national fined Sh10,000 for insulting girlfriend, police officers





A Nigerian national will spend 30 days in prison if he fails to pay a Sh10,000 fine for hurling insults at his girlfriend and police officers attempted to intervene in the matter.

David Olaydaju was handed the penalties by Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua of the Kibera Law Courts after he pleaded guilty to charges of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

He committed the offence on July 14 in Gathondeki area within Dagoretti in Nairobi where he hurled insults at Edith Wachira, while threatening to assault her.

Mr Olaydaju is reported to have confronted the complainant and her neighbours at Hill View estate threatening to assault her. The complainant sought help from security guards who advised her to report the matter to the police.

Olaydaju followed her as she headed to the police station prompting the complainant to seek refuge at a nearby restaurant. But the accused followed her into the restaurant where he became unruly, insulting everyone, including three police officers who were having a meal at the eatery.

The court heard that the police officers intervened but Olaydaju continued being violent and abusive, prompting them to arrest him. They took him to Kabete police station where he was booked for offensive conduct and creating a disturbance.

In mitigation, Mr Olaydaju said he was in outbursts of anger after Ms Wachira locked him indoors for hours. He pleaded for leniency saying he was remorseful for his conduct.